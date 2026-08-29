7 Rock Albums That Changed Music Forever — All Released 35 Years Ago

A tremendous musical shift hit pop culture from the '80s to the '90s. New wave, synth-pop, and glam metal gave way to grunge, g-funk, nu metal, and more. And in 1991, right at the beginning of the decade and in the middle of a year of songs that sound even cooler today, seven rock albums changed music forever. Furthermore, all of them came out within a span of about six weeks.

Yep, folks who were alive in 1991 and into popular music were eating good once August rolled around. Starting with Metallica's self-titled album (aka "The Black Album") on August 12, and ending on September 24 with Nirvana's landmark "Nevermind," the space in between saw albums from Pearl Jam, Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Ozzy Osbourne. This is a nuts collection of albums from artists regarded as classic and game-changing in some way — each and every one. And we're not talking garbage albums, either (well, maybe "Use Your Illusion II"), but top-tier work from musicians at a critical juncture in music history.

The seven albums in question paved the way for the '90s and heralded music's popular face from then on out, at least in its rockier realms. The old was out and the new was in, whether it was Metallica shedding their more complex arrangements for lean songs suitable for mass appeal, or Ozzy doffing his lunatic persona for something far more personal.