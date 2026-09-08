5 Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs That Prove 1969 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

Does anyone have more perfectly singable songs than Creedence Clearwater Revival? Thanks to John Fogerty's natural songwriting talents, the quartet and their "swamp rock," as it was dubbed, overwhelmed the musical world of the late '60s and built a legacy practically overnight. A compilation album like 1976's "Chronicle — The 20 Greatest Hits," a vinyl that every classic rock fan should already own, tells the whole story. But 1969 was the band's best year of their career.

All of Creedence Clearwater Revival's seven albums fall within a mere four years, from 1968 to their official breakup in 1972, which makes choosing their best year easier. It also makes it tougher because most of their catalog is comparably excellent (maybe excluding their last album, 1972's "Mardis Gras"). Their hits are spread across their albums, too, though three of their five songs to reach No. 2 come from 1969 (with no No. 1s — a surprising record). That was a wildly prolific year for Creedence Clearwater Revival when they released three entire albums: "Green River," "Bayou Country," and "Willy and the Poor Boys."

Those three albums pretty much cinch our case for 1969 being their best year. Our five songs from that year exemplify Creedence Clearwater Revival's finest characteristics: effortless songwriting, universal accessibility, and refined simplicity. Even whittling our list down to five songs is tough, non-singles included. In no particular order, here we go.