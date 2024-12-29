39th US President Jimmy Carter Dead At 100

On December 29, 2024, the United States said goodbye to its oldest living president, President Jimmy Carter, who served as commander-in-chief from 1977 to 1981. He was 100 years old. The former president's death was announced by his son, James E. Carter III (via Washington Post).

In mid-February 2023, The Carter Center provided an update on the former president. It read, "After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

In the last years of his life, President Carter experienced quite a few serious health conditions, but was declared cancer-free in 2015 following treatment for melanoma, which had spread to his brain and liver (via CNN). During his cancer treatment, he refused to give up his Sunday school teaching duties (via The New York Times). He also had surgery several years later to relieve pressure on his brain (via CNN). He also experienced falls several times, requiring medical care and stitches to patch him up, but he enjoyed being active and involved until very recently — for example, he was unable to travel to attend President Biden's inauguration in 2021, but Biden did pay him a visit a few months later (this was notable as Biden was the first sitting president to visit the Carters in their home).

