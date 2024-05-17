9 To 5 Actor Dabney Coleman Dead At 92

Actor Dabney Coleman has died on May 17, 2024 at the age of 92 (per The Hollywood Reporter). "My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity," his daughter, Quincy Coleman, said in a statement. "As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery. A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy ... eternally."

A prolific film and television character actor well-known for his portrayals of smarmy egoists and humorously cranky curmudgeons, Coleman was born in born in Austin, Texas on January 3, 1932, per Turner Classic Movies. Coleman graduated from Virginia Military Institute, served in the army, and studied law at the University of Texas before graduating with a theater degree. He then to moved to New York for acting classes at the Neighborhood Playhouse. Per The New York Times, he went on to Los Angeles and spent years making guest appearances on countless television shows before breaking through with a role on the satirical soap opera send-up "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."

Coleman's role of Merle Jeeter, the father of a murdered child evangelist, was meant to be temporary, but he went on to be a regular character with a series of bizarre plotlines along with the rest of the cast. This led to the creation of what the Times called "The Dabney Coleman Character: vain, irascible and unabashedly self-involved." Said Coleman of the way writers sometimes wrote for him and The Character: "They're trying to be funny, usually. Trying to make a joke. And that's not what I do, you know. It's not jokes; it's not words. It's acting. It's acting funny."