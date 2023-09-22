You've Heard Of Air Force One, But What About The Floating White House?

The tradition of creating a floating White House began in the years before air travel was a thing, and numerous presidential yachts were commissioned in the 19th and early 20th centuries to allow presidents to govern off-shore.

In the 1870s, presidents began using yachts to travel down the Potomac River and around the Chesapeake Bay while conducting official business (per Richard Elis, "Presidential Travel"). In the years that followed, a series of increasingly splendid presidential ships played host to some surprisingly momentous events, from Richard Nixon's decision to resign to JFK's 46th birthday bash. Presidential boats were used for both work and leisure, providing a peaceful floating island far away from the world of Washington.

Sadly the tradition died in the 20th century, however. By the 1970s owning a luxury yacht seemed less practical and more frivolous, so Jimmy Carter decided to sell off the SS Sequoia in 1977. After serving as a tourist attraction for a while, it was allowed to rust and became a home for a family of raccoons. It was purchased for restoration for $0 by an investment group in 2019, according to Insider.