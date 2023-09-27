The Real Story Behind The First Washington Monument

So everyone knows the Washington Monument, right? It's that 30-foot-tall, milk bottle-shaped structure made of gray stone blocks that, uh ... Well, there's really nothing else to the thing. Ok, it's got a door. And there's a dedication on a plaque that reads, "Erected in memory of Washington, July 4, 1827, by the citizens of Boonsboro," as we can read on Atlas Obscura. Oh, you mean the big, tall, thin, white Washington Monument modeled after Egyptian obelisks that sits on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. across that long, rectangular pool from the Lincoln Memorial? Right. Well, funny story: That's actually the United States' second Washington Monument. The other one — the milk bottle one — is the nation's original, and modest, edifice built in honor of George Washington.

So yes, back in 1827 some very enthusiastic citizens of Boonsboro, Maryland took it upon themselves to build the United States' very first monument to the country's very first president. Brimming with "patriotic purpose" and propelled by "a spirit of zeal and ardor," as Smithsonian Magazine quotes local paper Torch Light, these fervent few dragged stone blocks up to the top of a 1,500-foot hill southeast of their little town of Boonsboro. As the National Parks Conservation Association says, some of the stones weighed over a ton. Originally only 15 feet tall and built without mortar, the monument fell apart by 1861, got rebuilt, blasted by lightning (or dynamite), rebuilt again, and eventually its land became a state park.

[Featured image by Patorjk via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]