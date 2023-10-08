The Tangled Life Of Matt Gaetz

The old curse "May you live in interesting times" kicked in sometime in the 2010s — then the 2020s hit, the world decided to get really freaky with it, and here we are. Let's be honest: No matter what side of the political spectrum anyone falls on, the least we can all agree on is that politics are weird.

In 2023, even the hard divide between the right and the left seemed to shatter (or at least crunch) with the removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the ostracization of the Congressman who led the charge, Matt Gaetz. Gaetz — who worked his way up through Florida's state senate, then was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 — is a devoted Trump follower and a staple of the far-right. Needless to say, Gaetz has always been a pretty polarizing figure.

Fellow representative Carlos Gimenez didn't pull any punches, telling Politico, "Gaetz has very few friends in the conference. Gaetz maybe has a couple of friends in the delegation. But I'm not one of them. ... He's about clicks. He's about how many cameras he can get shoved in his face, and ... I think he gets off on that." So who, exactly, is he, what has he stood for, and what has he been involved in? That's everything from accusations of human trafficking to body-shaming teenagers, legalizing marijuana, being targeted by an extortion racket, and a strange relationship with the teenage brother of an ex-girlfriend. Buckle up: It's a bumpy ride.