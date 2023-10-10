Who Is Ismail Haniyeh, The Leader Of Hamas?

The man behind Hamas' worst-ever attack on Israel, Ismail Haniyeh, first came to power in Gaza in 2006, when the terrorist organization was elected to govern the Palestinian territory. Before that, he held a prominent role in the group due to his close relationship with Sheikh Ahmed Yassin. Notably, Yassin was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood — a hardline religiopolitical organization that believes Islamic law should be the foundation of society — and founder of the Islamic Organization, which evolved into Hamas in 1987.

Today, Gaza no longer has elections — the 2006 election was Gaza's first and last — but Haniyeh has nonetheless retained various positions of power ever since. In 2014, he briefly stepped down as prime minister when Hamas attempted to reconcile with their rivals, Fatah, who control the government of the Palestinian West Bank. In 2017, however, he was elected as chief of the group's political bureau. He was reelected to the same post in 2021.

Haniyeh became involved in the Hamas organization from a young age, having been radicalized at university after a childhood spent in a refugee camp. Even prior to the deadly 2023 attack on Israel, Haniyeh has been the subject of global outrage due to his links to the huge number of terrorist attacks regularly carried out in the region.