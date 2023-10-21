Who Is Judalon Smyth, The Key Witness From The Menendez Brothers Trial?

A key witness in the Menendez brothers murder trial, the testimony of Judalon Smyth added an extra layer of drama to an already shocking case. Smyth's actions led to the brothers' arrest for the murder of their parents in 1989, however, in a bizarre twist she wound up testifying for the defense. Details about Smyth's disturbing relationship with the brother's married psychiatrist came to light as a result of the trial, leaving her open to mockery and abuse.

Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their parents with shotguns on August 20, 1989, and were finally convicted of first-degree murder in 1996. The prosecution argued that the pair killed their parents for money, while the defense maintained that both brothers were victims of abuse. The pair raised suspicions when they went on a spending spree with their parents' fortune in the immediate aftermath of the killings.

Both brothers ultimately confessed their crime to their psychiatrist, Dr. Jerome Oziel. However, it was Smyth, Oziel's lover, who first went to the police about the killings, after the pair broke up.