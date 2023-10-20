Natalee Holloway: The Entire Tragic Timeline Of Her Disappearance Explained

It's impossible to tell when life is going to change. It takes less than a heartbeat for everything to be turned upside down, and for Beth Holloway, that happened on Monday, May 30, 2005. She and some friends were heading home after a weekend away when her phone rang: She was told that her daughter, Natalee Holloway, hadn't turned up for the return flight from her senior trip to Aruba.

The missing person case that resulted dominated the entire summer's news cycle, with regular updates given even on the days when there were no actual updates: Anderson Cooper eventually refused to talk about it anymore, unless there were actual developments. But those were few and far between, in spite of the relentless, unwavering determination of Natalee Holloway's family. They would find her, they promised, or they would find out what happened to her.

Just days after Natalee disappeared, her stepfather spoke with CNN's "American Morning." His words were heartbreaking, spoken by someone in the middle of a parent's worst nightmare. "There was a period there, after about the third day, that you think, 'Well, definitely something has happened. They may find her somewhere.' But as we go further into it, and there's no physical evidence, nobody can provide any evidence of foul play at this time, it gives us hope that maybe somebody is holding her somewhere. That's the only hope I can have." The case would go on for years... and years.