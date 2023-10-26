The Day Saturday Morning Cartoons Died

The first cartoon to air on a Saturday morning was "Crusader Rabbit," four-minute-long shorts that spoofed movie serials co-created by Jay Ward, who would become more famous for his later creation "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle." This short series, which debuted in 1950, was the first real attempt to create animation for television. Prior to that, animated shorts — such as Bugs Bunny or Donald Duck cartoons — were the exclusive fodder of movie theaters. But while "Crusader Rabbit" was the first, the series didn't kick off the phenomenon.

The real catalyst came when William Hanna and Joseph Barbera were fired from MGM's animation department in 1957. They subsequently founded their own animation studio, where they innovated several limited animation techniques that saved the studio time and money, and allowed them to produce numerous weekly half-hour cartoon shows, like "The Flintstones," "The Jetsons," and others. These techniques included reducing the amount of motion occurring on-screen and recycling backgrounds.

As these shows became more abundant, they were increasingly seen as TV for children, and so they got moved into the time slot when children were most likely to be watching TV: Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. until noon. By 1966, all three of the major networks — ABC, CBS, and NBC — were dedicating a block of time on Saturday mornings to animated children's programming. The idea of animated shows like "The Flintstones" as prime-time viewing for the whole family faded, and cartoons became thought of as Saturday stuff for kids.