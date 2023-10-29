Surprising Things That Happen After The United States Declares War

War is hell, the saying goes, and it's tough to imagine the feeling of dread that gripped the nation as they listened to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt utter those now-famous words for the first time: "Yesterday — December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by the naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan." The attack, it turned out, had been years in the planning — and with it, the gloves came off, and the U.S. waded into a war that had been already drenching the world with blood.

No one wants to think of the nation going to war, not again. But it does bring up an interesting question: What happens when those documents are signed, that switch is flipped, and the point of no return is crossed?

There's a lot of highly visible stuff: We all imagine that troops are mobilized, more are put on high alert, security might double down at the borders ... that sort of thing. But do some digging into what laws and procedures are triggered by war deep behind the scenes, and there's some pretty surprising stuff that happens. Like what? Like this.