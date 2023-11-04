What Happened To Sang Lan, The Gymnast Who Broke Her Neck In 1998 Vaulting?

At the age of just 17, talented Chinese gymnast Sang Lan broke her neck while vaulting at a warmup for the Goodwill Games. Then, more than a decade later, the devastating accident became huge news again when Lan attempted to sue anyone and everyone for her injuries, claiming she had been mistreated by a number of parties. Lan was both hailed as a hero for her bravery and harshly judged for her lengthy lawsuits.

In 1998, Lan's neck broke when she lost control in the middle of a forward vault and hit the ground head-first. Her chin was pushed down against her chest, fracturing her sixth and seventh vertebrae. After a period of silence, Lan would claim that she was distracted when somebody moved a mat in the middle of her routine. The damage to Lan's spinal cord was so severe that her legs were left paralyzed and she lost a great deal of movement in her arms. Lawsuits aside, her courage in the face of adversity has brought her huge celebrity status in China where she is an advocate for the disabled.