How Hank Williams Won A Pulitzer Prize

Hank Williams was still churning out hits when he hired a college student to drive him to perform a concert in Canton, Ohio. His tune "Jambalaya" had topped the charts in 1952, but years of alcohol and prescription drug overuse finally took their toll on the singer-songwriter per Britannica and United Press. He had a heart attack and died in the back of the Cadillac in Tennessee sometime around January 1, 1953.

Nearly 60 years after his tragic death, the Pulitzer Prize Board honored Williams with a special citation in 2010 for "his craftsmanship as a songwriter who expressed universal feelings with poignant simplicity and played a pivotal role in transforming country music into a major musical and cultural force in American life" (via The Pulitzer Prizes). Though a handful of musicians had been honored with special citations prior to 2010, it was the first time the organization that awards its prestigious prizes in various fields like journalism and literature honored a country musician with a special citation, according to CNN. The Board based its decision on a "confidential survey of experts in popular music."