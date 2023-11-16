8 Things Most People Don't Know About Donald Trump's Siblings

Donald Trump has never been one to keep his family out of the spotlight, and anyone who has so much as glanced at a headline in recent years knows that his children are in them as much as he is. But what about his siblings? They've had their share of the spotlight, too, and family history took center stage in 2020 with the absolutely wild release of Mary Trump's tell-all book, "Too Much and Never Enough."

Mary is the daughter of Donald's brother, Fred Jr. Unsurprisingly, he was a central feature of the book — and it provided an unprecedented look not only at her immediate family but the entire family dynamic. She told NPR, "The tale they spun [was] that he was just this failed guy who just couldn't accomplish anything. When my family did talk about my father, it was to say that, essentially he was handsome and kind — and 'kind' was always said as if it were not really a compliment."

Headlines were filled with revelations deemed the most shocking, including the fact that one of Mary's most vocal sources was reportedly Donald's sister, Maryanne. When she passed away in 2023, she left behind an apparently complicated legacy. Her private condemnation of her brother was noted in reports of her death, and it brought up a fascinating question: What actually went on behind the scenes, and were there other, less widely-reported tidbits out there about the Trump siblings?