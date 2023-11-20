Times Regents Notably Took Over The British Throne

In 1308, Isabella, the daughter of Philip IV of France, married the English king Edward II. However, in 1325, she went back to France with her son, also named Edward, to help settle a matter between France and England. While there, she became the lover of Roger Mortimer, a baron who had been imprisoned for treason, escaped the Tower of London, and fled to France. Isabella, Mortimer, and other exiled barons who had opposed Edward II and his allies returned to England, where they deposed and imprisoned Edward II, who was subsequently murdered in prison in 1327. On paper, the new king was Edward III, the son of Edward and Isabella, but as he was only 14 years old at the time of his ascension to the throne, the real power was his mother and her lover.

For the next four years, Roger Mortimer was essentially the king of England in everything but name, and he used the position to — surprise! — enrich himself. He created for himself the title of the Earl of March and then used that position to claim numerous lordships that had previously belonged to other nobles. Mortimer and Isabella also negotiated an end to the War of Scottish Independence, leading to Scotland becoming an independent kingdom (for a little while, anyway). Because of Mortimer's greed and arrogance, as well as the fact that he lost Scotland, the barons of England convinced the young Edward III to have Mortimer hanged as a traitor. His mother was sent off to join a nunnery.