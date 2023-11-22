Tragic Details About Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady Of The United States

In recent decades, the First Ladies of the United States have used their positions to raise awareness to causes not only near and dear to them, but to millions of Americans. Michelle Obama in particular was never content to sit back and play hostess: She encouraged children to get healthier, championed education, and raised awareness about the problems with school lunches. She made history, and in 2023, she posted a loving tribute to another former First Lady who wasn't content just to be a pretty face in a dress: Rosalynn Carter.

"Her life is a reminder that no matter who we are, our legacies are best measured not in awards or accolades, but in the lives we touch," Obama wrote in a post on X. She lauded Carter for her contributions not only to advancing women's rights and demonstrating the impact that a politically and socially active First Lady could have, but also her dedication to fighting the stigma surrounding mental health, improving care available to the elderly, and her — and her husband's — commitment to affordable housing and work with Habitat for Humanity.

When Carter passed away in 2023 at the age of 96, coverage of her death included not only acknowledgment of her achievements, but a look back at a lifetime that revolved around her decades-long marriage to Jimmy Carter. It's the stuff that even the most steadfast romantic can only aspire to, but that's not to say that her life was free of tragedy, hardships, and difficulties.