What You Never Knew About Anthony Hopkins

He's played some of the most iconic roles in cinematic history, but the iconic actor Anthony Hopkins had a humble upbringing. Born in 1937, Hopkins was raised in Margam, Port Talbot, Wales, and didn't show much talent or ambition for much of his youth. Turning to acting, Hopkins gradually made a name for himself throughout the 1960s and 1970s, and his first big break was sharing the screen with Peter O'Toole and Katharine Hepburn in 1968's "The Lion in Winter."

Ever the workaholic, Hopkins kept himself busy with a constant slate of appearances on the stage, on television, and on the silver screen, and was even in David Lynch's critically acclaimed 1980 film, "The Elephant Man," as Dr. Frederick Treves. However, it was his role in 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs," wherein he played everyone's favorite cannibal, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, that Hopkins was launched into superstardom as one of Hollywood's most talented and recognizable actors.

He's appeared in prestigious dramas and superhero blockbusters and everything in between, but Hopkins is a more complicated person than most fans know. From his earliest aspirations to become a musician to his rediscovery of painting to an estranged daughter he disdains, these are some things you may have never known about Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins.