Things Found In John Denver's Autopsy Report

The following article contains graphic descriptions of death.

Over the course of his long career, folk legend John Denver became famous for his anthemic and radio-friendly brand of country songwriting, as seen in songs like "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Leaving on a Jet Plane," and "Rocky Mountain High." He was also known for campaigning for several causes close to his heart, including the environment and world peace — particularly in the context of the Cold War, which was escalating during the high period of his fame in the 1970s. But by the 1990s the Denver had another string to his bow. Over the years, the wealthy musician had decided to indulge his lifelong love of flight (his father was in the U.S. Air Force), undertaking years of aviation training to become a fully-fledged pilot.

By 1997, he was a highly passionate collector of biplanes, with around 2,750 flight hours to his name, and he was considered a capable and experienced pilot who was safe piloting solo. Tragically, on October 12 that year, the singer died in a horrific crash shortly after taking off from a Pacific Grove airfield in California. His plane, an experimental Long-EZ aircraft, had been built by an amateur named Adrian Davis. According to the findings of a crash investigation published in 1998, Davis' alterations to the original plans for the model played a part in Denver's untimely death (per the Los Angeles Times). Many questions were raised about the accident and whether he was at fault for crashing the plane into Monterey Bay. His autopsy put several lines of speculation to rest — while also shining a spotlight on the horrifying details of how the crash proved so fatal.