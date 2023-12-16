Tragic Details About The Roots

When 6-year-old Tariq Trotter and his family were allowed to return to the remains of their burned home, things seemed even more amiss to Trotter's teenage brother, Keith. "The fire had been extinguished, but my brother had accused a few of the firemen of pocketing some jewelry and smashing some framed family pictures on the floor," Trotter told The New York Times. "My brother also said some of the firemen had destroyed some furniture that had no fire damage at all." Keith didn't hesitate to confront the still-present firefighters, and he accused them of theft and consciously causing property damage. "One of the firemen got in my brother's face and threatened him, and another swung on my brother." Keith engaged in the fight started by the adult firefighter, and as a result, was hauled away by police.

"That day was a turning point not just for me, not just for my family because of the fire, but that was the day my brother was arrested for the first time," Trotter said. "He has been in and out of jail ever since." Six years later, Trotter himself would be arrested for the first time when he was caught leaving graffiti on a basketball court in a Philadelphia park. In high school, he took to selling crack cocaine until an uncle learned what he was up to and sent him to live with relatives in Detroit to get him out of the criminal lifestyle.