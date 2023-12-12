Inside The O'Neal Family Tragedies

The O'Neal family is a Hollywood dynasty, full of individuals who starred in all-time blockbusters and racked up accolades and awards, their impact on entertainment dating back to the 1960s. But as famous and acclaimed as the O'Neals have been, they've probably made more headlines for their tumultuous personal lives and complex, combative family dynamic.

At the top of the O'Neal clan: Ryan O'Neal, "Peyton Place" heartthrob and 1970s screen idol for his work in "Love Story" and "What's Up, Doc," among other hits of the era. His daughter with "Touch of Evil" star Joanna Moore: Tatum O'Neal, the youngest Academy Award winner ever for "Paper Moon" and a teen star of "The Bad News Bears" and "Little Darlings." Showbiz adjacent siblings and half siblings like Griffin O'Neal and Redmond O'Neal round out the family, along with '70s superstar Farrah Fawcett, long romantically associated with Ryan O'Neal.

The subject of public fascination for decades, the O'Neals' saga is one full of loss, torment, addiction, sickness, tragedy, heartbreak, violence, and death. Here's a look back at the darkness and most tragic moments the Hollywood O'Neals ever endured.

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse, child abuse, and sexual assault.