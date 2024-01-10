Rock Stars Who Famously Hooked Up With Fans
Both nowadays, and stretching back several decades, adults seem to spend most of their hours and energy each day at work. It makes sense, then, that a lot of people wind up dating or even marrying coworkers — it's a matter of proximity, convenience, and having something in common. This is also true for rock stars and pop singers, whose work is unconventional, involving performing in front of thousands of screaming devotees, and traveling around from city to city for months on end.
The attraction between rock stars and their romantic partners, however temporary or permanent the subsequent relationships may become, is obvious. One party is flattered by the attention that comes with the spoils of fame; the other can see their dream come true by getting together with one of their most favorite and idealized people. These relationships can take many forms; some are sweet, some are tumultuous, and some are creepy or downright criminal. Here then are the stories of some of the most famous (and infamous) real-life rock n' roll love stories, when the star met their fan and sparks flew both ways.
Jack White and Olivia Jean
The White Stripes was one of the hottest new bands in the early 2000s. Consisting of singer-songwriter-guitarist Jack White and drummer Meg White, the duo presented an amalgam of soulful, gritty, punk-blues. In 2003, around the time when the White Stripes' fourth LP "Elephant" earned critical consensus as the best album of the year, 13-year-old Olivia Jean Markel started a blog to gush about her favorite bands, including the White Stripes, which, like her, hailed from Detroit.
Markel called the site "Olivias Peppermint Palace," a reference to the White Stripes' usual wardrobe of alternating red and white. "I love the White Stripes, I love their music and I love Jack and Meg," Markel wrote in 2003. "I knew who they were before they got big, so don't say you love them unless you have listened to all of their albums."
Before long, Markel started recording demos under the name Olivia Jean. In 2009, a friend tipped her off that Jack White's other band, the Dead Weather, would be playing an impromptu gig in Detroit that evening. She set out a trail of demo CDs from the stage door to White's tour bus. The plan to get White to notice her music worked — weeks later, he called Markel and invited her to professionally record her songs at his studio in Nashville. Professional partners, then romantic ones, Jack White and Olivia Jean got married onstage in the middle of a concert in April 2022.
Jimmy Page and Lori Mattix
One major rock hotbed in the 1970s was the Sunset Strip area of Los Angeles, particularly at clubs like the Rainbow, the E Club, and the English Disco. Young teenage groupies, including Lori Mattix, frequented such establishments looking to meet regulars like David Bowie and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. Mattix was 14 when David Bowie took an interest in her during a tour stop at LA in 1973. "He wanted to take me to his hotel room. I was still a virgin and terrified," Mattix wrote for Thrillist. Five months later, Bowie returned to Los Angeles and, after taking Mattix to dinner, brought her to his hotel room and slept with her.
Shortly thereafter, Page phoned Mattix and said he wanted to meet her, and dispatched Led Zeppelin's manager to grab her from the Rainbow club and escort her to his hotel room. That marked the beginning of a lengthy relationship. When Led Zeppelin went on tour, Page would fly to and from Los Angeles between concerts to see Mattix. "It became so serious that Jimmy asked my mom for permission to be with me," she wrote. "Looking back, he had to be afraid of getting sued for being with such a young girl."
Mattix accompanied Page on tour, waiting for him in hotel rooms while he played shows. She ended the relationship after discovering Page in a bed with another groupie, Bebe Buell.
Todd Rundgren and Bebe Buell
At age 17, Bebe Buell graduated high school in Virginia and moved to New York City to be a model. That location allowed her to be closer to the rock n' roll lifestyle she'd craved since she was a young child. "I was obsessed with Mick Jagger. I'd stand in front of the mirror and copy him," Buell told Rolling Stone, adding that the first four men she ever went out on dates with were all rock stars: David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Jagger, and Todd Rundgren, the latter of whom she'd enter into a professional relationship with (they wrote songs together for her musical endeavors), as well as a romantic one.
While she was seeing Rundgren, Buell met and befriended Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler. One night in 1976, when Rundgren was on tour and Buell was staying at the New York home of rock star Rick Derringer and his wife, Liz, Tyler called Buell to pick him up because he was too drunk to walk. "I threw Steven over my shoulder and took him to Liz's and we threw him in the bathtub," Buell recalled. When he awoke, Buell and Tyler had a tryst.
Nine months later, Buell gave birth to a daughter, future model and movie star Liv Tyler. She was raised believing Rundgren, her mother's partner, was her father. "It wasn't until August 1988 when she turned 11 that she put it together and confronted me," Buell said.
Steven Tyler and Julia Holcomb
Shortly after the release of its first and self-titled album, Aerosmith embarked on a concert tour, and played in Portland, Oregon, in 1973. At the show, lead singer Steven Tyler allegedly met a 16-year-old fan named Julia Holcomb. Afterward, Holcomb accompanied Tyler to his hotel room and they engaged in various sexual acts, before he sent her home with an airplane ticket to attend their next show in Seattle.
The relationship between Tyler, 25, and the teenaged Holcomb is said to have continued along for months, until 1974, when Tyler convinced the young woman's mother to make him her legal guardian. "Her parents fell in love with me, signed papers over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me," Tyler wrote in his memoir, "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?," although he did not explicitly name Holcomb.
About a year later, 17-year-old Holcomb became pregnant and ended the pregnancy at Tyler's insistence. Upset over the termination, Holcomb left Tyler and returned to Portland. In 2022, Holcomb filed a lawsuit, naming Tyler and suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual assault, and sexual battery suffered as a consequence of their multi-year relationship in the 1970s.
Ringo Starr and Maureen Cox
Once a jazz venue, The Cavern Club, a basement hall in Liverpool, started showcasing rock acts in 1960. In 1961, an early formation of the Beatles played its first gig there and would go on to enjoy a residence, performing nearly 300 times at the Cavern in a period lasting just over two years.
In 1961, Liverpool teenager Mary Cox, who'd changed her name to Maureen, began to frequent Beatles shows at the Cavern because she was fixated on the band's drummer, Ringo Starr. Cox knew Starr from his previous band, Rory Storm and the Hurricanes, because of a brief romance with that group's guitarist. Cox attended multiple Beatles gigs, and was so committed to Starr that she committed his license plate number to memory, and she readily accepted when the 21-year-old asked the 15-year-old to dance, just after a performance. Four years later, and well into the Beatlemania phenomenon, Starr and Cox got married; they divorced in 1975, ending their 14-year relationship and 10-year marriage.
Hanson and their wives
Its members becoming teen-pop sensations upon their debut in 1997 with the No. 1 hit "MmmBop," Hanson was also a real rock band populated by three brothers: guitarist Isaac, lead singer and keyboard player Taylor, and drummer Zac. All 16 and under during their fame peak, the Hanson brothers got older and continued to pack venues into their adulthood and the 2000s. And that's when they all encountered their partners.
"We met all our wives at concerts, believe it or not," Zac Hanson told Entertainment Weekly in 2007. "We were in Atlanta, and my wife got invited by somebody who was workin' for us, and she brought Taylor's wife." Taylor Hanson concurred. "Our wives are actually good friends. At the time, Zac was dating somebody else, so they didn't get together right away, but my wife and I started dating." Two years later, Taylor married Natalie Bryant, and three years after that, Zac married Kate Tucker.
As for drummer and third Hanson brother-member Issac, he also met his future wife, Nikki Dufresne, at one of his concerts, noticing her in the audience. "I thought she had a really cute smile," Isaac said. "I just noticed her. She was about five rows from the stage." After the concert, Issac enlisted the band's stage manager to stop the stranger from leaving the show so that he could talk to her.
Liam Payne and Maya Henry
Aspiring pop singer Liam Payne tried out for the British televised singing competition "The X Factor" in 2008, and was ultimately eliminated late in the contest. In 2010, he returned to "The X Factor," where producer Simon Cowell grouped Payne with four other young male singers to create the boy band and pop cultural phenomenon One Direction.
During its 2010s reign as one of the biggest musical acts on the planet, One Direction sat for meet-and-greets with its most passionate fans. During one such session of photo-taking and autograph-signing with One Direction lovers, held in connection with a concert tour stop in Buffalo in 2015, Payne briefly chatted up and took a picture with 15-year-old fan Maya Henry. Three years later, Henry would become an Instagram celebrity, an influencer and model with more than 700,000 followers. Also in 2018, Henry and Payne connected, for a second time, it would seem, at a Dolce and Gabbana event in Italy. The pair dated for four years and were engaged at one point, until Payne ended the relationship.
Ruben Studdard and Zuri McCants
Winning "American Idol" in its early seasons in the 2000s could propel a singer to virtually overnight stardom. That was the case for Ruben Studdard, an R&B crooner who won the Fox reality competition series in 2003, over Clay Aiken, and in front of 38.1 million viewers. Fan votes determined Studdard's victory, and in promoting his album releases, he went directly to the people. In 2006, Studdard's promotional tour took him to an Atlanta Walmart store, where he met with fans and signed CD copies of his latest release, "The Return." Zuri McCants, admittedly a minor fan of Studdard, attended the event, securing an autographed disc for a mega-fan friend stuck at work. "When I saw her, I just thought she was beautiful. She told me about how much her friend loved me, and I was like, 'Well what about you?' She was like, 'Well, you're all right," Studdard told Essence.
After McCants departed with her signed CD, Studdard sent an associate to track her down inside the Walmart to get her contact information. "And then he ended up coming out to talk to me," McCants recalled. The couple married in 2008, and divorced in 2012.
Gary Numan and Gemma Webb
One of the first mainstream popularizers of electronic music, Gary Numan is best known for his 1979 debut single, "Cars." Numan fronted the electronic group Tubeway Army, and it's in that iteration that 11-year-old Gemma O'Neill first noticed the British musician. "My big brother Shane was always buying albums. One day I went past his bedroom and saw the back cover of Gary's first Tubeway Army album," O'Neill (later Webb) told the Independent. "I thought, 'I like the look of that bloke,' so I took the album, started playing it — and I was hooked."
O'Neill characterized her feelings toward Numan (real name: Gary Webb) as a "schoolgirl crush," which would continue when she met the musician when she was 12 — Numan's label was a subsidiary of Warner Bros., O'Neill's father's employer: "I was crying, and I told him I really loved him." At age 14, O'Neill told a teacher during a careers lecture that her only major future plan was to be Gary Numan's wife. O'Neill then purposely bumped into Numan at events and conventions.
After her mother died in 1992, she stopped going out, and Numan's fan club manager — his mother — noticed. She told her son, who asked O'Neill out on a friendly date. After nearly a year of being close friends, they became romantic, first cohabitated together in 1994, and married in 1997.
Billie Joe Armstrong and Adrienne Nesser
Green Day released its first full-length album, "39/Smooth," on the independent punk label Lookout Records in 1990. Already popular on the San Francisco Bay area's emergent underground punk scene, Green Day's ambitions would inspire a national tour, and the band's packed van took the musicians to a show at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on July 5, 1990.
The crowd turnout was low that night, allowing for the members of the band to both see and talk to the fans that did show up. One early Green Day fan in attendance was 22-year-old University of Minnesota sociology student Adrienne Nesser. Both the Green Day singer, 18-year-old Billie Joe Armstrong, and Nesser were in relationships, so they built an easy friendship that developed into something deeper over the next few days — Green Day's tour manager had slotted them for another Minneapolis gig, so the pair got to hang out plenty. Nesser gave Armstrong her phone number, and he called her from every subsequent stop on the tour. In July 1994, Nesser and Armstrong got married.
Charlie Puth and an unnamed woman
Singer Charlie Puth came to fame in a self-made way, earning viral attention (and an appearance on "The Ellen Degeneres Show) for his home-produced videos of himself performing cover songs, and he also enrolled at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. He wouldn't release a real album until 2016, with "Nine Track Mind," all the while playing gigs at little venues around the United States while building up a fanbase.
One of those fans helped Puth meet a personal milestone. "This girl came up to me and was like, 'Can you sign my chest?' I was like, 'I feel like a rock star,'" Puth told Bustle of the 2013 post-show encounter in Boston. Twenty-one years old at the time, Puth says he then freed himself of his virginity with that same fan later that evening. "I never saw her again. She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, 'Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable.'"
Anthony Kiedis and an unnamed teenager
The funk-punk-metal collective Red Hot Chili Peppers released its second album in 1985, "Freaky Styley," which features the song "Catholic School Girls Rule." Lead singer Anthony Kiedis wrote in his memoir "Scar Tissue" that the song was inspired by a dalliance he had with a high school student he met backstage, after a 1984 concert in New Orleans. Describing her as a Marilyn Monroe lookalike, Kiedis recalled that he quickly approached her before any of his other bandmates got the chance. "I grabbed her hand and pulled her into the bathroom and asked her if she could keep me company while I took a shower." She did, and then they had a sexual encounter.
The teenager accompanied Kiedis on the Chili Peppers' next tour stop, to Baton Rouge. After the show, the girl informed Kiedis that her father was a local police chief, and that a missing persons report had been filed on her behalf. She also let Kiedis know that she was only 14 years old. "So we had sex one more time," Kiedis wrote, before he sent the child back to her hometown on a bus.
Bill Wyman and Mandy Smith
A member of the Rolling Stones just after its inception in 1962, Bill Wyman would play bass for the enduring blues-rock juggernaut for more than three decades. Wyman was on hand as a presenter at the British Rock Awards in February 1984. Producers had brought in teenagers scouted at London clubs to dance to the bands performing. "I saw two stunning girls leaving the dance floor and my heart just jumped," Wyman wrote in his memoir, "Stone Alone." One of the young women approached Wyman and introduced herself and her friend, two years her junior. Wyman asked about their ages, which is when he learned that the younger of the two, Mandy Smith, was 13 years old.
Offering to connect the aspiring model with a friend who owned an agency, they exchanged contact info and within weeks were dating. Smith later told The Daily Mail that their relationship turned sexual when she was 14 and Wyman was 48. They went public with their relationship only after Smith turned 16 and got married three years later. The couple filed for divorce in 1991, which was finalized in 1993, the same year the by-then heavily scrutinized Wyman left the Rolling Stones.
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow
Coldplay was one of the most popular rock bands going in 2002, upon the release of its sophomore album "A Rush of Blood to the Head." The band played Los Angeles during a tour in support of that record, and lead singer Chris Martin had left some tickets for a Hollywood star to use, but she didn't attend. "When she didn't show up, he was so annoyed that he said, 'Oh, this is for my girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow,'" the actual Paltrow later told reporters on a 2013 press junket (via Just Jared).
Oddly, rumors were already circulating that Martin and Paltrow had been secretly seeing each other, and the singer could have been referencing that with his quip. However when he found out that Paltrow was a Coldplay fan — in attendance at that same Los Angeles concert — he sent out an invite for the actor to meet him backstage after the show. The meet-up went well, because Martin and Paltrow were a married couple for about 10 years, before their 2014 split.
Pat Monahan and Amber Peterson
The radio-friendly soft rock of Train hit in a big way in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Fronted by singer-songwriter Pat Monahan, the group got a lot of attention for singles like "Meet Virginia," "Drops of Jupiter," and "Calling All Angels." In 2004, Train embarked on a major concert tour, which included a show in Seattle in May of that year. While Monahan sang from the stage, a paying audience member caught his eye. He asked a member of his crew to locate the woman and invite her to meet Monahan in his dressing room at the concert's end.
That woman's name was Amber Peterson, and the two hit it off, struck up a romance, and later married. The meeting would certainly inspire some lyrics in the Train song "This'll Be My Year": "2004, began in May, on tour when I met ya." "I met my wife 10 years ago today," Monahan tweeted via the Train account on May 14, 2014. "She's the reason for all of the positive change in my life."
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Before he was a celebrity himself — as a stand-up comedian, rapper, host of shows like "Wild 'n Out" and "The Masked Singer," and a cast member of "All That" — Nick Cannon harbored a huge celebrity crush. In the early 1990s, as a pre-teen, his dream lover was "Dreamlover" singer Mariah Carey. "I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife," an incredulous Cannon told "The Shade Room" in 2023.
Cannon acted in a Carey music video in 2008, and after quickly becoming a couple, they'd be married in less than a year. They'd welcome twins but would divorce in 2014, although amicably, as Cannon still speaks very highly of the singer. "She's the coolest person I ever met. She's just always happy, always doing for others," Cannon said. "When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She's a gift from God."
Steven Page and Christine Munn
Barenaked Ladies, known for its quirky, humor-laden, alternative rock songs like "Brian Wilson," "One Week," and "Pinch Me," formed in Toronto in the late '80s. Founding member Steven Page left the band in 2008, following a period of creative unhappiness and a drug-related arrest. Before his departure, Page participated in a Barenaked Ladies cruise, where it became public knowledge that Page and Carolyn Ricketts, his wife and mother of their three children, split up and initiated a divorce in 2007. Page then headed into a relationship with a woman called Christine Benedicto, whom the rock musician met on the then-popular social media channel MySpace, and who was arrested alongside Page on the drug charge.
Benedicto, who also uses the name Christine Munn, wrote on her blog, Oh You Guys!, that she and Page had first connected as strangers, online, in December 2006, while he was still married and she was working in a newspaper advertising department. "This amazing thing happened. I met Steven Page. One of my favorite musicians. A musician I had loved for nine years. Loved in the way that anyone loves any musician that makes them feel something or think about something," she wrote. Page and Munn married in July 2011.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.