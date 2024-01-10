Rock Stars Who Famously Hooked Up With Fans

Both nowadays, and stretching back several decades, adults seem to spend most of their hours and energy each day at work. It makes sense, then, that a lot of people wind up dating or even marrying coworkers — it's a matter of proximity, convenience, and having something in common. This is also true for rock stars and pop singers, whose work is unconventional, involving performing in front of thousands of screaming devotees, and traveling around from city to city for months on end.

The attraction between rock stars and their romantic partners, however temporary or permanent the subsequent relationships may become, is obvious. One party is flattered by the attention that comes with the spoils of fame; the other can see their dream come true by getting together with one of their most favorite and idealized people. These relationships can take many forms; some are sweet, some are tumultuous, and some are creepy or downright criminal. Here then are the stories of some of the most famous (and infamous) real-life rock n' roll love stories, when the star met their fan and sparks flew both ways.