How Magician David Copperfield Is Connected To Jeffrey Epstein
The wealthy financier and pedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019. However, his name has continued to stay in the headlines as more details of his crimes and those of his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who would identify and traffic young women and girls for Epstein, come to light. The pair are now believed to have made victims of scores of young women and girls, whom they are also accused of procuring for a wide network of rich and powerful men.
On January 3, 2024, the story received yet another bombshell with the unsealing of 40 court documents from a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre in 2015. The documents named 150 of Epstein's associates, including several public figures. One especially conspicuous name was that of the legendary magician David Copperfield, who, according to the testimony of one Epstein victim, allegedly knew about Epstein's crimes.
Copperfield was allegedly at a dinner with Epstein's victims
One of the unsealed documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell's defamation trial includes the testimony of Johanna Sjoberg, a former employee of Jeffrey Epstein from 2001 until 2006, who has since stepped forward as one of his many victims. At the trial, Sjoberg gave an account of how she met the magician David Copperfield through Epstein. She claims that she met Copperfield at Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach, where they had dinner together. Copperfield entertained the group by performing magic tricks, she added.
Intriguingly, according to Sjoberg, the magician also asked her a strange question regarding the young women at Epstein's properties. Copperfield allegedly queried Sjoberg on whether she "was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls," suggesting that he had prior knowledge of Epstein and Maxwell's strategy of procuring victims, per Business Insider. In total, Copperfield's name appears six times in the unsealed court documents.
Lawyers targeted David Copperfield for information
But the unsealed court documents aren't the first time that David Copperfield's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein had come to light. Details of their relationship surfaced as early as 2020, with the publication of "Relentless Pursuit: My Fight for the Victims of Jeffrey Epstein" by Bradley J. Edwards. Edwards is a trial attorney who spent a decade building a case against Epstein, hoping to bring him to justice.
In the book, Edwards claims that Copperfield was a regular guest at Epstein's mansion and that as his investigation was set in motion he attempted to interview the magician for information on Epstein, but lawyers were never able to subpoena Copperfield, and he has yet to give testimony into his relationship with the disgraced financier. However, there is no evidence that Copperfield himself was involved in any criminal activity of which Epstein and Maxwell have been accused.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).