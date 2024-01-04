How Magician David Copperfield Is Connected To Jeffrey Epstein

The wealthy financier and pedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019. ​ However, his name has continued to stay in the headlines as more details of his crimes and those of his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who would identify and traffic young women and girls for Epstein, come to light. The pair are now believed to have made victims of scores of young women and girls, whom they are also accused of procuring for a wide network of rich and powerful men.

On January 3, 2024, the story received yet another bombshell with the unsealing of 40 court documents from a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre in 2015. The documents named 150 of Epstein's associates, including several public figures. One especially conspicuous name was that of the legendary magician David Copperfield, who, according to the testimony of one Epstein victim, allegedly knew about Epstein's crimes.