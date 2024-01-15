This Is How Mystic Edgar Cayce Predicted The End Of The World

Apocalypses come in all sorts of flavors. You've got your standard-fare zombie apocalypse with maybe the slow zombies, the fast zombies, or the mushroom zombies from "The Last of Us." You've got ancient tome-and-prophecy apocalypses like from the Book of Revelations, Nostradamus, or the Mayan 2012 the-calendar-is-ending-and-so-is-the-world-therefore apocalypse. You've got death by climate disaster, asteroid impact, nuclear weapons, pathogens, robot uprising, or maybe an elite death squad of really aggressive seagulls. Basically, it really does seem like modernity is obsessed with figuring out just how we're all going to bite it.

And then there's Edgar Cayce, one of the more well-known 20th-century psychics, soothsayers, visionaries, etc. Cayce, like many, thought the world was going to end. Of course, it will definitely end when our sun loses its hydrogen and expands into a red giant and consumes Earth in 5 billion years — but Cayce meant before then. And what terrestrial fate did Cayce's visions reveal? The truth is, it's a little bit of all of the above, minus some more of the wacky bits like mushroom zombies.

As Forbes says, Cayce predicted that the world's last gasp would result from a magnetic polar reversal, when the north and south poles flip — or at least shift. As the British Geological Survey says, these are not actually super uncommon -— there have been about four or five flips every million years within the past 10 million years. Cayce, however, said that the shift was just one disaster of several.