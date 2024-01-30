Whatever Happened To These '90s Educational TV Shows?

Children's television is an ever-changing landscape. Younger audiences are always craving new and exciting shows, so no network's programming block stays the same for too long. This was especially true in the 1990s, when the Children's Television Act pressured networks to air more educational programming during their normal children's blocks. This led to consistent turnover; for every show that remained on-air, there were half a dozen forgotten shows that were introduced and then either unceremoniously replaced. Due to the level of competition, you never knew if the current season of one of your favorite shows would be its last.

This was never obvious to us as kids, of course. For us, these shows were our formative introductions to the power of media. Some educational programs introduced us to fictionalized narrative storytelling, while others took a documentary approach. Some shows were more about interactivity, encouraging us to play along with exciting on-screen challenges and games. There was no shortage of fun to be had, which leaves many millennials questioning what happened to these foundational pieces of their childhood. Here is just a sampling of answers.