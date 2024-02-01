The Dark Truth Of Roaring Twenties' Get-Rich Scams

Everyone loves a good get-rich-quick scheme. It's often seen as an inspirational story that making millions of dollars with little-to-no effort is possible. But unfortunately, there's very little legitimacy behind them. If anything, these schemes are often scams that end up leaving a trail of victims behind them as the money starts to pile up.

In some ways, the 1920s were a golden age for get-rich-quick schemes because there was little regulation on fraudulent behavior. The stock market is a good example of this, which saw little regulation until after its fateful crash in 1929. Many of the phony enterprises of the 1920s centered around fraudulent stocks and manipulating the market.

In the end, few get-rich-quick schemes have a happy ending for everyone involved. But that doesn't mean that they've gone out of fashion. In fact, some of the most well-known scams today, like the Ponzi scheme, originated in the 1920s. Ultimately, the age-old adage "if it seems like it's too good to be true, it probably is," continues to ring true.