What Happened To Shakespeare's 1655 King Lear Book From Antiques Roadshow?

Plenty of folks have loads of junk hanging around the basement, attic, garage, packed into closets, crammed into glove compartments, shoved into the back of cupboards, you name it. Some stuff might be personally meaningful no matter how forgotten, like an old handwritten rice pudding recipe that grandma scratched out when she was young. Other things might have monetary value, like a mint-condition baseball card. And yet other things might have greater cultural value beyond one person, one family, and however many generations of people kept such items safe.

Enter the charming "Antiques Roadshow," a series that's unearthed hidden treasures like an antique pocket watch from Swiss timepiece maker Patek Philippe, 18th-century Chinese jadeware, ancestral Navajo blankets, masterwork paintings, and more. When the "Roadshow" crew stopped in the tiny, 6,000-person town of Shelburne, Vermont in July 2022, manuscript appraiser Devon Eastland took a look at a "rather skinny, ratty-looking volume" that seller Mike (no last name) pulled from a box, as Eastland herself writes on PBS. Rare Book Hub says that Mike's grandfather had collected books, and passed his collection along to his family.

The book, it turns out, was nothing less than a 1655 edition of William Shakespeare's monumental play "King Lear," printed in quarto format — paper folded once, then again into a small size. Per Rare Book Hub, U.K. auctioneers Sotheby's sold it in 1946 for £28, and Eastland appraised it at $10,000 to $15,000. When the bidding finally stopped, however, the quarto sold for $57,500.