The Untold Truth Of Bob Marley

With the possible exception of the late, great Calypso King Harry Belafonte, no musical artist has ever embodied their genre quite like the also late, equally great Bob Marley. He didn't single-handedly invent reggae, but he was certainly right in the middle of its inception — and absolutely nobody did more to lift the genre from a phenomenon on the streets of Kingston to permanent residence in clubs, dancehalls, and living rooms worldwide. For much of his life, Marley was a devout Rastafarian — but he embraced reggae like a religion, and millions of fans followed him as fervently as they would any religious leader.

Marley may have only lived to the age of 36, but he lived a full life dedicated to the cause of spreading peace, love, and unity as far and wide as he possibly could. Decades after his death, his 1984 greatest hits collection, "Legend," continues to sell around a quarter-million copies per year, and every cut on the album justifies its title — iconic tracks like "Buffalo Soldier," "Get Up, Stand Up," and signature tune "One Love," all of which are the very definition of timeless. The latter song lent its title to the 2024 biopic "Bob Marley: One Love," starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, which is an excellent exploration of Marley's life and legacy — but here are a few things you may not have known about one of the most important artists of our time.