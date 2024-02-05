Musicians Who Died In 2024
Every year, the world of music brings us joy and pain in equal measure. For every new release from a beloved artist that blows our minds, another beloved artist will leave the music business forever; for every amazing concert we're able to see, there will be one that sells out before we even know tickets are on sale; for every long-awaited, highly anticipated project that really turns our cranks, another will let us down. Most tragically of all, for every new artist who bursts onto the scene, another will shuffle off this mortal coil for all time.
As musicians themselves have reminded us since time immemorial, everybody dies, and that blows. When those musicians inevitably pass on, though, it can be the ultimate double-edged sword. Their music may live on forever, but it can leave an empty space inside their fans knowing that it's all they're ever going to get — and even for those artists who have been out of the scene for years, there will be heartache for those fans who made their artistic expression a part of their lives. Here are the musicians who have left us in 2024.
David Soul
David Soul achieved his greatest level of fame as an actor; he is, of course, the man who played the handsome and hip Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson on the iconic '70s cop series "Starsky & Hutch." If he hadn't made it as an actor, though, he had a couple of other avenues to fame; he turned down an entreaty from the Chicago White Sox to come and play some baseball for them, opting instead to attend college in Mexico. Upon his return, he fashioned himself as a folk singer, playing Mexican tunes in coffee houses, and he even managed to get on the bill opening for such legends as Frank Zappa, the Lovin' Spoonful, and the Byrds.
His music career didn't really take off until he rose to fame on television, however — and when it took off, it did so with a vengeance. In 1976, he released his debut album, a self-titled affair that yielded the No. 1 hit single "Don't Give Up on Us." A talented writer and singer, Soul dropped four more albums and toured the world with his backing band, although his later work didn't enjoy the success of that monster debut. Soul continued to appear on the stage and screen throughout the '90s and '00s; his last feature appearance was in the James McAvoy-starring "Filth" in 2013. He passed away on January 4 from natural causes; he was 80 years old.
Larry Collins
Larry Collins shot to fame in the '50s as half of the duo the Collins Kids with his sister Lorrie; he was only 9 years old when the pair became regulars on the country variety series "Town Hall Party," and while 11-year-old Lorrie was ostensibly the star of their act as the vocalist, it was guitar prodigy Larry who was known to wow audiences. A livewire bundle of energy, he bopped around the stage slinging hot licks with his double-necked guitar, which had been gifted to him by his mentor, "King of the Strings" Joe Maphis. So energetic was Collins' style that the punk rock website Please Kill Me credits him with recording the first punk record, "Whistle Bait," as a 13-year-old in 1958.
A songwriter and composer as well, Collins' best-known tune is "Delta Dawn," which he co-wrote with songwriting partner Alex Harvey; the song became a signature tune for Tanya Tucker, notched a No. 1 hit for Helen Reddy, and was covered by the likes of Bette Midler and Waylon Jennings. After the Collins Kids disbanded in 1965, Collins semi-retired from the stage, although he got together with his sister to perform again on a few occasions; Lorrie passed away in 2018, and on January 5, her brother followed her. He was 79 years old.
Del Palmer
A bassist, guitarist, and self-taught recording engineer, Del Palmer deployed his talents on records by the likes of Roy Harper, Midge Ure, and Doors guitarist Robby Krieger — but by far, the most sizable chunk of his discography was devoted to the work of Kate Bush, one of the most idiosyncratic and beloved recording artists of all time. It was he who (again, using skills he taught himself) engineered Bush's 1985 album "Hounds of Love," which yielded the single "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)," which — thanks to its prominent placement in the fourth season of "Stranger Things" in 2022 — improbably raced up the charts that summer, entering the Top 10 in 34 countries.
A gifted bassist and songwriter, Palmer even released a solo album, "Leap of Faith," in 2007 — but he saved most of his best work for Bush, with whom he was also romantically linked for a time. He played bass, sat behind the boards, or both for Bush for over a quarter-century, working on every one of her albums from "Lionheart" in 1978 until "50 Words for Snow" in 2011. On January 5, Palmer passed away from undisclosed causes at the age of 71, and Bush was quick to eulogize her friend on her website. "He was a big part of my life and my work for many years," she wrote. "It's going to take a long time to come to terms with him not being here with us ... I'm going to miss him terribly."
James Kottak
The consummate rock drummer, James Kottak came up on the Louisville, Kentucky, scene, playing drums in local bands as a teenager. Upon moving to Los Angeles, his skills got him gigs pretty quickly; he latched on with Kingdom Come, playing on their first two albums, and briefly joined hard rock legends The Cult. Soon, though, he found his home — as a member of the Scorpions, one of the most successful, hard-rockingest bands to ever come out of Germany. Kottak became the first American to join their ranks in 1996, and he played with the band for two decades, departing in 2016 due to alcohol-related issues.
Kottak had struggled with those issues for years; in 2014, he spent a month in jail for Dubai for drinking without a license and allegedly making derogatory remarks toward Muslims (which he denied). After his sentence was completed, he said, he vowed to "stop drinking once and for all" — but, while it is not known whether he ever achieved the sobriety he sought, it's likely that the rock and roll lifestyle was a drag on Kottak's health. On January 9, the Scorpions announced via Facebook that the drummer had passed away at the age of 61. "James was a wonderful human being, a great musician and loving family man," the band's statement read. "He was our 'Brother from another Mother' and will be truly missed ... Rock 'n Roll Forever RIP James."
Luis Vasquez
Post-punk act the Soft Moon was every bit as dangerous, aggressive, and hardcore as its name suggested it was not, and it was the brainchild of vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Luis Vasquez, its only constant member and sole creative force. Vasquez had made no secret of the fact that his childhood, spent primarily in East Los Angeles and a village in the Mojave desert, was a rough one; in an interview with Metal magazine, he said, "We were poor and my family was pretty violent. I grew up in bad neighborhoods, so I was exposed to a lot of dark realities ... that's why my music sounds the way it does." Indeed, Vasquez' hard-edged tracks, while at times oddly beautiful, could be the stuff nightmares are made of — which is why they have often shown up in violent or disturbing scenes in TV series such as "Mr. Robot," "How to Get Away with Murder," and "American Horror Story."
Vasquez spent time living and recording in Venice, Berlin, and Joshua Tree, California, before returning to LA in 2023, and it was there that he met his untimely end. On January 21, it was reported by the Los Angeles Times that the previous week, Vasquez had been found dead of an apparent fentanyl overdose along with DJ and producer John "Silent Servant" Mendez and his partner, visual artist Simone Ling; he was only 44 years old.
Mary Weiss
The Shangri-Las were part of a wave of girl groups that took the pop charts by storm in the '60s, and they made their mark largely on the strength of the skills of producer Shadow Morton — who gave their tunes a dramatic, cinematic sound — and the vocals of lead singer Mary Weiss (pictured above, center), whose emotion-drenched, borderline operatic style was a perfect fit for the group's teen anthems. In just a couple of years between 1964 and 1966, they scored four Top 20 hits — and one immortal classic, the No. 1 smash "Leader of the Pack."
Despite being only 15 when the song reached the top of the chart, Weiss projected a bad-girl image quite unlike her girl group peers, and she and her group would later be cited as an influence by the likes of Amy Winehouse and The Ramones. Of her unpolished yet dramatically expressive vocal style, Morton once said that he required her to be "an actress, not just a singer" (via Billboard), a task that she handled admirably well, particularly at such a young age. The Shangri-Las last performed together in 1989, and Weiss went to work for an architecture firm, finding time to release a solitary solo effort, "Dangerous Game," in 2007. On January 19, Weiss passed away due to obstructive pulmonary disease; she was 75 years old.
