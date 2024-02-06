The Tragic-Real Life Story Of Richard Simmons

At the age of 3, Richard Simmons was diagnosed with asthma, a medical condition characterized by breathing difficulties and mucus accumulation in the lungs. Living with asthma, which Simmons treated by sleeping with a vaporizer, taking medication, and relying on a handheld inhaler, was made all the worse for Simmons because of resistance at home. "Back then, lots of people thought asthma was only an emotional thing," he wrote in his memoir, "Still Hungry — After All These Years." "My father subscribed to that school of thought. He was totally convinced that my asthma was all made up."

Food sensitivities, which Simmons ignored, worsened the asthma, while he also dealt with a separate and highly visible medical issue. "The joint between my ankle and foot didn't work quite right; as a result, my left leg was doing up to about 70% of the work of the right leg," Simmons wrote. "So in addition to my wheezing and coughing, I had this very distinctive waddle walk."

Simmons began to compulsively and secretly overeat early in childhood, which led to bullying and, subsequently, depression, which stayed with him throughout his lifetime. "When you're an overweight kid and you're made fun of and you're put down, some of that stuff never leaves you," he told NBC's "Today." "It always sort of is like a shadow."