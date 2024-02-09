Whatever Happened To The Louis Comfort Tiffany Lamp From Antiques Roadshow?

As stated, there's no information anywhere on what happened to the actual Rose Helmut lamp from "Antiques Roadshow." The most we could say is that the sisters who sold it were extremely happy at the time and even broke down crying a bit. Whether or not they auctioned the lamp or sold it elsewhere is unknown. However, PBS lists increases in the lamp's value over time. It started at a value of $80,000 to $125,000 in 1999 and by 2013 jumped in value from $250,000 to $300,000. It stayed at that value all the way until 2021, which lists the worth as the same amount.

Looking at the video from its original 1999 "Antiques Roadshow" appraisal, appraiser Arlie Sulka points to the lamp's characteristic helmet-shaped lampshade and top and really beautiful art nouveau floral patterns up the base, which she described as "absolutely magnificent." "It has a wonderful Art Nouveau quality to it," she said. "And it's called the Arc and Leaf. And if you look down closely to the base, you will see these wonderful stylized leaf forms that follow all around the edge, and then are repeated in slightly different style moving up towards the top of the base." The lamp dates to 1905 and was a high-society, luxury item within New York circles even back when it was first issued. Sulka says it would have cost at least $200 back then, which is almost $7,000 in 2024.

It's possible that the sisters on "Antiques Roadshow" might have auctioned the Rose Helmut lamp, but we really don't know. If they kept it, then they've got a rare asset that's not likely to depreciate in value moving into the future.