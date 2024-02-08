Whatever Happened To Judy Mowatt, Bob Marley's Backup Singer?

In 1974, Judy Mowatt was a seasoned but obscure talent. She'd broken into the Jamaican music scene as a member of a female trio, the Gaylettes, then struck out on her own as a solo act. She was still pursuing a solo career when Marcia Griffiths invited her into the studio to contribute to one of her tracks. Also in the booth that day was Rita Marley. The instant chemistry between the three ladies birthed a new trio, the I-Threes; Rita's connections got them into performing with her husband, Bob Marley.

The I-Threes first sang backup for Marley and The Wailers on the single "Jah Live," then began touring with him in 1975, a gig they held until Marley's death in 1981. It was an informative experience for Mowatt, who recalled later (via Judy Mowatt Outreach Ministries) that Marley was a dedicated writer and performer who maintained a rigorous rehearsal schedule. Her time touring with him also had a spiritual component. "I had gotten to realize ... that this man was really Joseph in his second advent," she said in the 1990s (via AllMusic). "I saw in the man that this time he came not only with the physical corn to feed his people but he came with the spiritual corn, which was the message that transcended to the four corners of the world."

Marley may have changed the trajectory of Mowatt's life, but her musical and religious journey didn't stop with his death. Here is what she's been up to in the years since 1981.