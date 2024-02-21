Lies The Bob Marley: One Love Movie Told You

Like most biopics of famous musicians, "Bob Marley: One Love," the 2024 film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, glosses over some aspects of the reggae superstar's life, cuts out others, and in general plays fast and loose with the facts. When you're trying to shoehorn a complex personality and well-documented life into less than two hours, it's bound to happen.

The film focuses on the time period between the assassination attempt on Marley's life in December 1976 and the following two years he spent in London recording some of his best-loved music (along with several flashbacks to earlier periods in his life). What the movie gets wrong includes his childhood, the very complicated relationship between him and his wife Rita, the details of the Smile Jamaica concert that may have precipitated the attack on the musician, and the circumstances surrounding the cancer that eventually killed the beloved singer at age 36.