Things Bob Marley: One Love Left Out Of The True Story

In this world, nothing is certain but death, taxes, and biopics about musicians. Every year, a new beloved artist gets their story churned through the filmmaking process, from Freddie Mercury to Leonard Bernstein. This year, it's reggae icon Bob Marley, whose quest to spread the messages of Rastafari through music is chronicled in "Bob Marley: One Love." However, unlike the traditional cradle-to-grave approach to the music biopic, seen in films like "Rocketman" and "Elvis," "One Love" focuses on a few pivotal years in Marley's life, specifically from 1976 to 1978. Following an attempted assassination in his home country of Jamaica, Marley moves to England to record what will become his politically-charged magnum opus: the album "Exodus."

Co-produced by many members of the Marley estate, including son and musician Ziggy Marley, "One Love" is meant to be an authentic and accurate portrayal of Bob Marley and his message of unity amidst Jamaica's political turmoil. However, despite the film's seemingly narrow focus, it still manages to leave out a number of important details that would give audiences a more nuanced understanding of Marley's life, warts and all. While some were likely cut to streamline the film, others were certainly scrubbed out so that the film would remain a clean, reverential homage. Here is just a taste of what the film omits from Marley's journey.