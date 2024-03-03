The Stories Of Celebrities Who Almost Died During 9/11

A shocking act of terrorism that fundamentally changed daily life, commercial aviation, and global politics, the events of 9/11 comprised an unspeakable tragedy that defined and united multiple generations of Americans. On the morning of September 11, 2001, terrorists working under the direction of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden hijacked multiple passenger airplanes and directed them to attack significant United States landmarks. One jet collided with the Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, in Washington, D.C. Two more aircraft struck and toppled the two towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a heavily occupied multi-use complex. All told, nearly 3,000 innocent people died on 9/11.

It's a stunning and horrendous notion, then, that the staggering casualty count could have run even higher. With so many flights and targets in highly populated cities involved, many more individuals could have died on 9/11 had the course of events, or the routine of their day, gone a little differently. The violence of 9/11 claimed lives from most every walk of life, including celebrities. So too did famous people experience a 9/11 near miss. Here are some well-known figures who very well could have died on September 11, 2001.