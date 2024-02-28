The Grim Final Words Of Aaron Bushnell, The Airman Who Self-Immolated

Aaron Bushnell, wearing a U.S. Air Force combat uniform, turned on his phone and began a livestream on Twitch. "My name is Aaron Bushnell," he said into the phone's camera as he walked toward the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. (via YouTube). "I'm an active duty member of the United States Air Force. And I will no longer be complicit in genocide." He kept walking. In his hand was an open stainless steel water bottle. "I'm about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal."

A few seconds later, he doused himself with the liquid from the bottle and set himself on fire. As the flames consumed him, Bushnell screamed over and over, "Free Palestine" before finally falling silent. U.S. Secret Service officers and D.C. firefighters put him out with a fire extinguisher about a minute later. EMTs rushed Bushnell to the hospital but he died from his self-inflicted wounds. "The individual involved in yesterday's incident succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night," the U.S. Air Force said in a statement afterward (via the Mirror).