Stars Who Can't Stand Dave Grohl

In 2019, Foo Fighters headlined the Reading Festival in the United Kingdom. During its Reading set, Foo Fighters paid tribute to Oasis, which split up in 2009 after an altercation between the forever embattled Gallaghers. After drummer Taylor Hawkins, whose drum kit had the brothers' faces on it, Oasis would get back together soon, Grohl followed with an offer to start a petition for their reunion. "We're trying. How many people wanna see Oasis f***ing play a show?" he said.

Grohl is an Oasis fan, but he's gone on record saying that if he had to pick one of the two Gallagher brothers — Noel and Liam — who fronted the group, he'd select Liam. "All the kids want to be him. I loved Oasis, but nobody wants to be Noel, do they?" Grohl said in an interview with QMRQ (via Far Out).

An Oasis reunion isn't likely, as Noel and Liam Gallagher don't get along and don't speak. Noel Gallagher was so offended by Grohl's suggestion that he make music with his brother again that he insulted the musician during a concert in California with his new band, High Flying Birds, a few days after the 2019 Reading Festival. "Any Oasis fans in the house?" Gallagher asked the crowd (via a video captured by a fan). "Is anyone gonna sign that petition Dave Grohl wants to get together to get us back together? I'd like to start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to split up." He went on to curse a bit more about Grohl, throwing some final insults before beginning to play.