Actors' Chilling Final Instagram Posts Before Their Deaths

There's something undeniably rewarding about finding out a beloved actor is active on social media — particularly when it's Instagram. Who doesn't love seeing some behind-the-scenes glimpses into the life and times of A-listers? And, let's face it: When they devote some serious time to posting selfies with their adorable pets, it's even better. When we lose those celebrities, though, a post that we may have previously glanced at, liked, and commented on can take on a whole new meaning.

And this is actually a good time to talk about grief, because pretty much everyone has felt the heartbreak that comes when learning about the death of a favorite movie or television star. It can feel weird, because we don't actually know them on a personal level ... but according to what the American Counseling Association's David Kaplan told HuffPost, it's perfectly normal. "We grow up with these people. We see their movies ... and we really get to know them. In a sense, they become a member of our family — especially the ones we really like — so when they die, it's like an extended member of our family dies."

That's something to keep in mind while scrolling through some of the most heartbreaking Instagram posts that became these actors' final farewells. Some of them are hard to read, but it's perfectly normal to feel that sense of loss.

This article contains discussions of suicide and addiction.