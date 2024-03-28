Infamous Serial Killers You Forgot Are In Prison

The U.S. can boast about having a lot of things. From amber waves of grain and purple mountain majesties to the best donuts in the world, it's a long list that — fun fact! — also includes serial killers. The U.S. has more serial killers than any other country due to a fascinating list of factors, including sheer size, historical and societal influences like war and economic hardship, and the ability to live side-by-side in cities while remaining strangers. There's also the rise of the so-called celebrity serial killer, and here's the thing: They make headlines, news stories, and made-for-TV movies, but how many notorious serial killers have faded from infamy to a largely forgotten existence behind bars?

Everyone sort of knows about some who have since died. There's Ted Bundy's famous execution, Jeffrey Dahmer's ignominious end at the hands of another inmate, John Wayne Gacy's execution. But what about BTK? The Son of Sam? The Golden State Killer? Edmund Kemper? Are they dead ... or alive?

It's perhaps the Golden State Killer who looms brightest in memories these days, just because of how recently he was apprehended. It wasn't until 2020 that Joseph DeAngelo was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for a series of brutal rapes and murders committed throughout the 1970s and 80s, and given that he was 74 years old at the time, "life" was kind of a hollow punishment. But what about the others? It's kind of shocking just how many infamous serial killers many may have forgotten are still cooling their heels in jail.

The following article includes descriptions of sexual assault, child abuse, and suicide.