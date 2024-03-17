The Sad Detail About Morgan Freeman Everyone Forgets

Anyone who's tried their hand at a new trade or occupation knows how disheartening failure can be, especially as one gets older. It's very easy for weeks to slip into months, and months into years, and before you know it half a life is gone while you weren't paying attention. Some people try to make it in a particular business for years before succeeding, especially in the arts. Others give up much more easily. But few would have the fortitude, perseverance, and patience to try and try for nearly 30 years with only minimal success to show for it. But then again, there's only one Morgan Freeman.

While it's easy to think of Freeman as a cultural mainstay and cinematic legend, it's much harder to think of him as someone who only got his big break at the mature age of 49. He graduated from high school in 1955, joined the Air Force for four years, left in 1959, and didn't get a breakout role all the way until 1987's "Street Smart." Along the way, as he said in an interview with The Guardian, he didn't do much except run into walls. And yet, perhaps because of his difficulties he retained a grounded, nonchalant attitude about those years, saying, "I'm an actor. Just waiting tables or pumping gas or delivering mail until my shot comes, y'know." Freeman is in his mid-80s at the time of writing, meaning those difficult years amounted to over one-third of his life.