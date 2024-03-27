Respected American Presidents Who Were Actually Terrible People

Franklin Delano Roosevelt is one of America's most respected presidents, primarily because of his leadership in shepherding the U.S. through the Great Depression and (most of) World War II, but also due to his implementing social programs to improve economic conditions for regular Americans. At the end of his presidency the U.S. was a superpower, and he is the only president to have been elected for more than two terms, being voted in a total of four times.

However, despite his reassuring demeanor and reputation for empathy, Roosevelt had a somewhat troubled personal life. FDR had a long-standing affair with his wife's social secretary, Lucy Mercer, which began well before his presidency and lasted until his death in 1945. When Eleanor Roosevelt found out about the affair, it strained their marriage, but they stayed together for political reasons (though Eleanor had extramarital relationships with women as well).

Probably the one of the biggest controversies from FDR's presidency was the forced internment of nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II, out of fear that they were collaborating with the Japanese army. Even FDR's wife urged him to rethink this cruel policy but at best got him to grant some work permits. Roosevelt was also known for antisemitism in his private life,

including helping institute a rule that limited the number of Jewish students that could be enrolled at Harvard, refusing the admittance of Jewish refugees in 1940 while dismissing all their "Jewish wailing," and bragging about his own lack of Jewish blood.