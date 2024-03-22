Serious Health Problems The Royal Family Tried To Hide

The British royals occupy a tricky position when it comes to disclosing health issues. On one hand, they are individuals who don't necessarily need or want to explain every sniffle. Yet, there's no denying that modern royals are public figures. In 2013, novelist Hilary Mantel gave a now-infamous speech (published by the London Review of Books) that examined this odd tension experienced by British royals, in which we seemingly expect them to maintain perfect images while also allowing for intense, intrusive interest in their most personal matters. To Mantel, it resulted in an emotionally flattened effect, even on the widely beloved Queen Elizabeth II.

The long-held informal motto of Elizabeth — "never complain, never explain" – complicates things even further. This stiff-upper-lip ethos meant that she and many of her family members kept things quiet, even if the behind-the-scenes reality was chaotic. It worked fairly well to maintain the royal image over the years, apart from the upset caused by Elizabeth's initial non-response to the widely beloved Princess Diana's death in 1997.

Since the queen's 2022 death, however, royals have become more open about their health and other personal matters — perhaps the better move in a more connected age. Yet this also opens them up to more speculation over health conditions, whether those are questions about Charles III's swollen fingers or wild speculation surrounding Kate Middleton's mysterious 2024 abdominal surgery. Here are some of the most notorious cases where the British royal family tried to hide some serious health issues.