Whatever Happened To The House Meredith Kercher Was Murdered In?

Normally, if a quaint Italian villa went up for sale in the gorgeous medieval town of Perugia overlooking the lush, nearby countryside, the villa would be snapped up in a flash. That wasn't the case for one Perugian house with a dark and bloody history, however. The home in question — the site of the 2007 murder of 21-year-old English student Meredith Kercher — went through several rounds of purchasing, renovation, and selling. Selling it, however, proved difficult.

Back in November 2007, Kercher was found in her bedroom on her bed, partially clothed and with her throat slashed. Her door had been closed and locked, and evidence on her body indicated sexual assault. Kercher had moved to Perugia just three months prior in August to study for a year, and was renting the house in question with three other women. One of those women, Amanda Knox, was tried for murder along with her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito and local drug dealer Rudy Guede. Knox and Sollecito were eventually acquitted on appeal, but Guede received 16 years in prison before being released in 2021.

In the meantime, the site of the murder was held by authorities for two years before being released to its original owner in 2009.