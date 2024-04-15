The Most Unusual Cases Of People Who Claim To Be Reincarnated

Depending on the life someone led, reincarnation could be seen as a blessing or a curse. It would be easy to dismiss the idea of reincarnation as ascientific and belonging solely to ancient belief systems like Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, newer religions like Sikhism, and fringe cults like that of the Greek philosopher Pythagoras. After all, even the existence of the soul has been cast into doubt in our modern, materialist, monist, highly jaded world. And yet, contemporary fiction abounds with concepts like multiverses that portray alternative lives and paths. What else are such stories except secular reincarnation fantasies divorced from spirituality?

But much like multiversal versions of the self, reincarnation seems impossible to prove. The facts of past lives get forgotten, after all, while their imprint remains in the soul moving into its next life — this is the standard tenet that religions espousing reincarnation believe. Past-life regressionists and others, however, claim that hypnotherapy can help divest the actual, day-to-day facts of former lives and bring them into the conscious mind. But of course, disbelievers would call such memories wishful fabrications.

So what could possibly convince any of us that reincarnation is at least possible, if not true? Children, perhaps, citing names and facts related to former lives without any knowledge of them? People knowing languages they've never learned? People who can recount specifics of deaths known only to eyewitnesses? All of those things and more have happened, and the people who've experienced such things swear they've lived before.