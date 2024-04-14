Why Phil Collins Can't Stand Simon Cowell

They have a few things in common, Phil Collins and Simon Cowell do. They're both Englishmen. They're both prominent figures in the music business, Collins as a performer and Cowell as a record executive and on-air judge. And neither is a stranger to scorn and ridicule in pop culture.

The discourse around Collins has grown kinder in recent years, but his music and personal life were frequently derided at the height of his notoriety — by critics and even some of his fellow musicians. As for Cowell, his acidic public persona made him into "the guy everyone loved to hate," as the Los Angeles Times put it. Cowell has claimed that he only aims to offer constructive criticism to contestants on the various shows he's judged for, but at times he seems to revel in upsetting aspiring singers and his fellow judges. Besides pointed criticisms from within the music industry, Cowell and Collins have both faced lighter jabs from animated series like "South Park" and "The Simpsons."

Criticisms of both men have ranged from disagreements with style to destroying rock or pop music. But having gone through similar hazing in the media doesn't make Collins and Cowell compadres. In fact, Collins is among Cowell's critics in the music industry.