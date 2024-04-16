What O.J. Simpson Told His Longtime Friend Almost 2 Weeks Before His Death

When former NFL star and accused murderer O.J. Simpson died on April 10, 2024, public responses ran the gamut from mournful to gleeful. His family shared the news on X, saying he was "surrounded by his children and grandchildren" and asked the public to "please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," yet comments were blocked for most users. Meanwhile, individuals like Caitlyn Jenner wrote on their own X accounts "Good Riddance," and Marc Lamont Hill also wrote on X, "O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood."

In the midst of such feelings, and taking Simpson's infamous 1990s murder trial into account, it can be hard to view Simpson as a person like any other. But he did have friends and did hang out with his family in places like Las Vegas, and did suffer because of his prostate cancer. The same month that he and his family went to Las Vegas — February — he showed up on X refuting rumors that he'd be heading into hospice. At the same time, he had to cancel professional engagements because of his symptoms.

As Simpson's friend Bruce Fromong told People, Simpson was scheduled to do a memorabilia signing for PSA-JSA about 10 days before he died. Simpson canceled, however, saying, "Nah, I just give me a little bit of time. Let me get to feeling better." A little more than a week later, Fromong reached out via text saying, "Hey old buddy, hope you get to feeling better, and we'll talk soon." Simpson died the following day.