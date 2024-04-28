The Most Intelligent Serial Killers' IQs May Surprise You

When Rodney Alcala entered the army at age 17, his IQ was tested and found to be 135. Later assessments placed it somewhere between 160 and 170. He was a graduate of UCLA and NYU fine arts programs, newspapers described him as having "near genius" brainpower, and a law professor conceded to The San Diego Union-Tribune that Alcala was "obviously a bright guy."

Alcala's intellect, cultural background, and way with people made him an effective con artist. He traveled around the country, picking up work as a camp counselor, photographer, and typist, sometimes under assumed names. This helped him evade the law, for a time, for the rape and assault of an 8-year-old girl in 1968. When he was finally arrested in 1971 and later convicted of the crime, he served only three years, and a repeat offense on assault charges landed him just two years. His record escaped the notice of the producers of "The Dating Game," which had him on as a contestant in 1978. The woman on that show picked Alcala but declined to date him, finding him creepy.

That one appearance branded Alcala as "The Dating Game Killer" when it came to light that he had murdered several women, possibly more than 100. Arrested in 1979 and sentenced to death in 1980 for the murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe, Alcala's sentence was overturned, relitigated, and overturned again. He wrote a book protesting his innocence and later acted as his own attorney at a fresh trial in 2010, an act that some of his victims' families thought was a sadistic game to further torment them. He was ultimately convicted of five counts of fire-degree murder and sentenced to death again before dying in 2021 before he could be executed.