Myths You Shouldn't Believe About The Challenger Disaster

It was a near-freezing morning at Kennedy Space Center on January 28, 1986. But, as far as just about everyone was concerned, that wasn't going to stop the launch of the space shuttle Challenger. With waiting scientific missions that had to be launched with the shuttle (including a study of the approaching Halley's Comet) and plenty of intensive training at their backs, seven astronauts entered the crew cabin of Challenger. These were Michael J. Smith, Dick Scobee, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, and Judith Resnik.

As the shuttle left the ground amid the roar of its engines, everything seemed to be fine. But just 73 seconds into the launch, when the shuttle was about 46,000 feet into the atmosphere, it was suddenly surrounded by a massive fireball and dramatically broke into pieces. Pilot Michael Smith's final recorded words — "uh-oh" — were the only indication that the astronauts knew something had gone awry. Parts of the shuttle may have reached as high as 65,000 feet before crashing into the Atlantic Ocean (where some parts of the shuttle remain today). No one on board survived.

The disaster was soon followed by an intensive investigation, which was summed up in the Rogers Commission report, as well as much media attention and a space administration that was never the same. Yet, as much as the Challenger disaster became a part of history, there still exist rumors and misconceptions about exactly what happened that cold morning.