The Biggest Scandals To Ever Hit NASA

At times, it really does seem like NASA presents an easy target for critics. We're not just talking about the ever-debated usefulness of manned space exploration in general, but the many, many scandals that have hit NASA over the decades. Granted, many of these scandals are more gossipy, soundbites than anything, and can be traced back to the decisions of individual astronauts and administrators rather than NASA on a whole. Other events have been far more catastrophic and scandalous, like the destruction of the Columbia shuttle in 2003, the Challenger in 1986, and Apollo 1 in 1967, all of which resulted in the loss of lives and the eventual 2011 closure of NASA's shuttle program.

Recent years have seen tabloid-esque stories spin out from NASA's orbit, like 2007's love triangle tale featuring astronaut Lisa Nowak. Then there are confirmed reports of NASA allowing astronauts to fly drunk on at least two occasions, and an incident involving a NASA subcontractor cutting the wires on a computer that transmitted data between Earth and space. More recently, NASA subcontractor SPI (Hydro Extrusion Portland) was found guilty of supplying the space agency with defective aluminum. And in 2020, NASA administrator Douglas Loverro stepped down days ahead of a launch because of an unspecified, personal "mistake."

More pertinently, however, we've got the aforementioned Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia space disasters, all of which occurred because of preventable mechanical and managerial errors. On top of these we've got a lost probe and, strangely, a set of letters sent to space.