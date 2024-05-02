The Timeline Of The Columbia University Protests Explained

Tempers have run high ever since ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas broke out into open conflict on October 7, 2023. Citing a recent study by Morning Consult, Time magazine states that global opinion about Israel's response to Hamas' attacks has all but universally nosedived. South Africa has even filed a case against Israel at the International Criminal Court in The Hague for "genocidal acts" conducted against Palestinians living in the Hamas hotbed of Gaza, as Time outlines.

Protests against Israel and in support of Palestine — and sometimes even in support of Hamas — have cropped up around the globe. This is especially true in the far-flung United States, a nation very historically supportive of the Jewish state of Israel. Pew Research polls, however, show dramatic divides amongst the American public regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, particularly across lines of age and political party affiliations. Seventy percent of Republican voters, for instance, stated that they side with Israel, and only 25% of Democratic voters. Younger ages, in general, show more uncertainty in their opinions. But overall, younger people — specifically those aged 18 to 29 — view Palestine more sympathetically than Israel.

And so, protests have cropped up across at universities across the country. These protests have led to student arrests at a staggering 30 universities across 24 states at the time of writing, as CNN reports. But it's Columbia University in New York City that's proven the most volatile protest location, to the point where hundreds of students have been arrested.